KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Down to $18.46

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.46, but opened at $14.81. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 78,663 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. Analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,284,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,838,000 after purchasing an additional 473,832 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,542,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after acquiring an additional 948,727 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,998,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,522 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,796,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,050,000 after purchasing an additional 98,611 shares during the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.