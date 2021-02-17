KAR Auction Services Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,344 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,241% compared to the typical daily volume of 324 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 680,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter.

KAR traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. 425,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $23.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

