KARMA (KARMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 151.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 121.5% higher against the US dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $1.81 million and $20.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003713 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00095885 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

