Kava.io Market Capitalization Achieves $279.00 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Kava.io has a total market cap of $279.00 million and $98.34 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io token can now be bought for about $4.77 or 0.00009141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.63 or 0.00271581 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,687.41 or 0.03235708 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00049086 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 116,609,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

