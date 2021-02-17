Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.97 on Major Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00278019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009101 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,612.02 or 0.03072538 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00048793 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

Kava can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

