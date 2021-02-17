KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the January 14th total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 30,997 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,156,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1,167.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 75,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.