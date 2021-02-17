Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $191.29 million and $2.41 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00060278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00285818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00082507 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00073892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00084201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.07 or 0.00426624 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00178295 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,369,568 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

