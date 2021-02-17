Keep3rV1 Price Hits $386.78 on Top Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for about $386.78 or 0.00757723 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $77.36 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00059945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00289245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00082673 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00075618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00083458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00417612 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00178405 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

