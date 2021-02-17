Keep4r Price Reaches $10.83 on Major Exchanges (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $840,513.12 and $113,195.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for $10.83 or 0.00021119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00060944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00300622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00082601 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00073996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00084052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.51 or 0.00451443 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.00177599 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,607 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

