Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Kellogg by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

NYSE K opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,173,396. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

