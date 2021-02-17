Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the January 14th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Kemira Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Kemira Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOYJF opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Kemira Oyj has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93.

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.