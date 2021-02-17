Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.51

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and traded as high as $31.20. Kenon shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 2,058 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 91.43% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kenon by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Kenon by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 92,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.