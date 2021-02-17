Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), but opened at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Keras Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 23,503,079 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.13.

About Keras Resources (LON:KRS)

Keras Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 92,390 hectares in northern Togo. It also explores for cobalt and nickel deposits. The company was formerly known as Ferrex PLC and changed its name to Keras Resources Plc in December 2015.

