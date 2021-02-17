Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Given a €600.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) received a €600.00 ($705.88) target price from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s current price.

KER has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €544.00 ($640.00) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering SA (KER.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €600.69 ($706.70).

Get Kering SA (KER.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €565.30 ($665.06) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €560.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €558.20. Kering SA has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kering SA (KER.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering SA (KER.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.