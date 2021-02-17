Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Given a €630.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) received a €630.00 ($741.18) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €544.00 ($640.00) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €600.69 ($706.70).

Shares of KER stock opened at €565.30 ($665.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €560.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €558.20. Kering SA has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

