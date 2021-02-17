Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $558.20

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €558.20 ($656.71) and traded as high as €569.80 ($670.35). Kering SA (KER.PA) shares last traded at €566.00 ($665.88), with a volume of 232,703 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on KER shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €544.00 ($640.00) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering SA (KER.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €600.69 ($706.70).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

