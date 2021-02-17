Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA) Raises Dividend to €0.61 Per Share

Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.61 ($0.71) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.26. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 105.20 ($1.37). The company had a trading volume of 172,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,650. The stock has a market cap of £185.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.12. Kerry Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 81.25 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 126.50 ($1.65).
Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) Company Profile
Read More: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.