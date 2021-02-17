Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA) Raises Dividend to €0.61 Per Share

Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.61 ($0.71) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.26. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 105.20 ($1.37). The company had a trading volume of 172,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,650. The stock has a market cap of £185.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.12. Kerry Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 81.25 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 126.50 ($1.65).

Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

