Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, Director John Russell bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. 2,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.61. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.