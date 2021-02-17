KeyCorp Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $148.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

Shares of A traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.27. 114,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,397. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $110.15. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 712,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41,742 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 23,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

