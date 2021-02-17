Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy cut Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.82.

Shares of Keyera stock traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,530. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$10.04 and a 12-month high of C$36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.69. The company has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 93.00.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

