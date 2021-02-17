Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Update

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 14th total of 8,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

KEYS traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $149.06. 1,002,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day moving average is $116.87. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,782 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $83,167,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,302,000 after purchasing an additional 759,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,062,000 after buying an additional 736,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after buying an additional 617,700 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.