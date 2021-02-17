Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.22

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.22 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 6370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $99,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,227 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 21.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 14,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kforce by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

