Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) (LON:KIBO) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Shares of Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) (LON:KIBO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 16,454,370 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of £9.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44.

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

