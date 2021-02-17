Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) (LON:KIBO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) (LON:KIBO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 45,913,619 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of £9.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44.

About Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) (LON:KIBO)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

