KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $471,356.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

