Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Up 47.6%

Shares of Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ) shot up 47.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.93. 105,443 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 376% from the average session volume of 22,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Kidoz from C$0.94 to C$1.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.

