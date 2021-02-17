Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Lowered to C$20.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.97.

TSE KMP.UN traded up C$0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,397. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.55, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.44. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$13.90 and a one year high of C$23.37.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

