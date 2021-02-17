Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Boosted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.79% of Kimberly-Clark worth $363,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,578. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

