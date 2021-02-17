King DAG (KDAG) Price Tops $0.32

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $17.32 million and $1.81 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00319732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00082438 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00073736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00083937 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.73 or 0.00448628 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,217.74 or 0.86422568 BTC.

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

Buying and Selling King DAG

King DAG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.