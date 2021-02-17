Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Hits $0.0914 on Top Exchanges (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $2.84 million and $119,386.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be bought for about $0.0914 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00323048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00076177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00082248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00084435 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.38 or 0.00446483 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,644.12 or 0.85409131 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Trading

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.