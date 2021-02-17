Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 1,683,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,715,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

KTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Aegis boosted their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.