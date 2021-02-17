Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $27,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.8% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KL. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

NYSE KL opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

