Kismet Acquisition One (OTCMKTS:KSMTU) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Kismet Acquisition One Corp (OTCMKTS:KSMTU) dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 43,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 71,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,369,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,889,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,006,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,831,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

