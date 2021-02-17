Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRG. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

