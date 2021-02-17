KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Up 23.1% in January

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:KIO opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.