KLAYswap Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.43 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 56.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.87 or 0.00009308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 80.6% higher against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.43 million and $3.83 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00061771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00324288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00082190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00069705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00083446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.87 or 0.00452446 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,261.76 or 0.84545881 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

