Kleros (PNK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.83 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $53.83 million and $2.71 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can now be purchased for $0.0898 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros Token Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,684,715 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars.

