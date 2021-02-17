Klever (KLV) Achieves Market Cap of $35.42 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Klever has a total market cap of $35.42 million and $70,795.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Klever token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00061051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00321033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00075566 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00081239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00084352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.19 or 0.00448999 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,763.57 or 0.85824377 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,960,013,392 tokens. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Klever

Klever can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

