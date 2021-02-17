Klimatas Hits Market Capitalization of $23,441.16 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $23,441.16 and approximately $331.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 111.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

