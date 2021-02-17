Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €124.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective from UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KBX. Commerzbank set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €107.45 ($126.42).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KBX opened at €106.46 ($125.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion and a PE ratio of 32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €112.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €105.97.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.