Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.05. Kohl’s posted earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. FIG Partners raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

KSS traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.45. 109,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $51.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after buying an additional 2,978,152 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 31.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after acquiring an additional 721,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

