Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,573 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kohl’s by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

KSS opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

