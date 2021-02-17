Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Down 11.4%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price fell 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $12.01. 8,556,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 5,710,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOPN. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Kopin news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 74,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $221,174.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 401,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $178,413.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,610 shares in the company, valued at $738,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,266,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

