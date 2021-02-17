Koppers (KOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

NYSE KOP opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Koppers has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $36.79.

Get Koppers alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KOP shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.