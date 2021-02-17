Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.22% from the stock’s current price.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -609.31 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $101.45.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 82.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.