Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $135.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $83.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -609.31 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 120,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 51,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares during the period.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

