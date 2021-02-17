Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNUG. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,693,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JNUG stock opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $1,052.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.36 and a 200-day moving average of $126.24.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.