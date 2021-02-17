Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,510 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 5.50% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.5% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 81,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter.

POCT stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00.

