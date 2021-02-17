Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FDX stock opened at $261.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.77 and its 200 day moving average is $253.06. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.