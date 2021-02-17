Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of VIS opened at $176.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $178.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.44 and a 200 day moving average of $158.47.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

